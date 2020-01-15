John Lovelock with Twinkle the pug at Mannings Pit. John is doing a sponsored walk for the Buy Mannings Pit campaign and Twinkle is hoping to join him. Picture: Christine Lovelock John Lovelock with Twinkle the pug at Mannings Pit. John is doing a sponsored walk for the Buy Mannings Pit campaign and Twinkle is hoping to join him. Picture: Christine Lovelock

On Friday, January 17 John Lovelock will be walking around the Bradiford Valley and back to Barnstaple before ending up under the Buy Mannings Pit campaign sign.

The community is desperately fundraising to try and purchase the much-loved local beauty spot, for fear it will end up being buried under a housing development.

Mr Lovelock attends Rose Hill Activity Centre in Bideford and has a number of health problems, but that does not stop him from wanting to do his bit.

While training on New Year's Day and delivering leaflets he suffered a nasty dog bite and ended up in A and E.

He will be joined for some of his walk by Twinkle the rescue pug, who did her own sponsored walk with owner Wendy Robinson in November.

Mr Lovelock has raised £320 so far and if you would like to sponsor him, go to https://buymanningspit.charitycheckout.co.uk/pf/john-lovelock-walk .