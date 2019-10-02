Marshalls at mile one of the Jewson Barnstaple Marathon 2019. Picture: Brian Mulholland Marshalls at mile one of the Jewson Barnstaple Marathon 2019. Picture: Brian Mulholland

Torrential rain did not dampen the spirit of competitors for the event on Sunday, September 29 which saw more than 700 runners take on the marathon or half marathon.

The route took in a loop of RMB Chivenor and the wrap up presentation was made at the Memorial Garden on the base with a donation of £1,000 from the marathon proceeds, as well as £200 to North Devon Royal Marine Association.

And the 2020 event date was revealed - Sunday, September 27, which as ever is expected to fill its places very quickly.

The 2019 event at the weekend saw RMB Chivenor commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Aldeiy Alderson complete the run in full kit.

Cheerleaders were on hand to encourage the runners in the Jewson Barnstaple Marathon 2019. Picture: Brian Mulholland

In addition, this year proceeds from the race will also go to both hospices plus ChemoHero and the Calvert Trust.

Race director Zoe Smith of organiser North Devon Road Runners, said: "The weather was a challenge for the volunteers and runners but we had some fantastic performances for the club and the various charities.

"We have amazing support from Chivenor, they allow us to run on the base and provide us with a great deal of support and marshals."

In addition to Jewson, the event is also sponsored by Specsavers and Western Truck Rental.