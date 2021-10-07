News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Jewellery stolen in Barnstaple burglary - Police appeal

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 11:18 AM October 7, 2021   
A ring of sentimental value was taken in the burglary

A ring of sentimental value was taken in the burglary - Credit: DC Police

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for information after a burglary at a home in Barnstaple 

During the burglary, at a property at Sunset Heights, which took place between 9am and 11.45am, on Wednesday, September 29, a ring of sentimental value was stolen. 

If anyone finds or is offered the ring (pictured), they are asked to come forward. 

Anybody with information on the burglary or the stolen ring is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/085523/21. 

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

