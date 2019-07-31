The television personality will be revisiting Torrington to chat, signs copies of his latest book How to Think Like a Fish and for the screening of an episode from his new series Dark Waters.

Biologist Jeremy specialises in catching monster fish from around the world's wildest rivers and his exploits with several toothy leviathans has made for compelling TV viewing.

Last time he visited Torrington to sign copies of River Monsters and this time he is also supporting locally based charity Angling Heritage.

The charity works to preserve angling history and some of the artefacts are housed in Torrington Museum.

The event begins at 10.30am with a talk and book signing, followed by lunch at 12.30pm and then an hour screening of Dark Pools, followed by a question and answer session.

Tickets are £5, available from The Plough on 01805 624624.

All enquiries can be directed to Sandy and Keith by emailing keitarmshw@aol.com or 01805 625888, or visit www.anglingheritage.org for further information on the work of the trust.