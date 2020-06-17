Jenny Bunting from High Bickington will be undergoing a head shave to raise money for North Devon Hospice. Jenny Bunting from High Bickington will be undergoing a head shave to raise money for North Devon Hospice.

Jenny Bunting, aged 26, will lose her locks on Tuesday, July 7 after deciding to take up the hospice ‘hair raiser challenge’ and the big shave will take place at the Phunk It! salon in the village after stylist Nikki Pearce offered to help.

Jenny will also be donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair during treatment for cancer.

She has launched an online fundraising page and hopes as many people as possible will donate.

Jenny said she was inspired to her after learning that so many charities were losing money because of coronavirus.

She said: “For the past seven years I’ve been diagnosed with several health conditions. This means I have many restrictions that my body forces upon me and means there are many days I can’t leave the house.

“So I try to use my time to do good things for others, whether it is putting games and toys outside to keep kids happy during lockdown or with the help or my mum doing foodbank donation shops several times a year.

“Doing the head shave for North Devon Hospice means that I don’t have to rely on others to help me plan, and in the run up to shave day. It’s just been my commitment and trying to get people to sponsor me.”

If you would like to sponsor Jenny, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JennyBunting .