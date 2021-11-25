Jed’s Orange Army of volunteers raise £2,000 with benefit gig

A benefit gig has raised more than £2,000 for a North Devon plumber whose friends and family are raising cash to pay for pioneering cancer treatment.

Jed Mason has been diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer but has been told the NHS can no longer help him.

After a meeting with specialists at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, Jed's family are aiming to raise around £100,000 to give him a fighting chance using new cancer drugs and chemotherapy technology.

Jed Mason, who was recently diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer - Credit: Jed Mason

So far, they have raised £70,000 for the private treatment that is expected to involve around six months of weekly trips and stopovers at the Royal Marsden clinic.

Friends and family are pulling together to help raise money towards the private treatment costs and travel expenses.

The Friends of Jed Mason Benefit Gig with Soul Intention took place at Barnstaple Social Club last Friday, November 19, and raised £2,139.26.

This money was only raised thanks to the support of a myriad of people including Soul Intention, the Barnstaple Social Club, the many individuals and businesses who donated raffle prizes and auction lots, the 100-plus people who bought tickets and donated on the night.

Jed’s Orange Army of volunteers and Jed, who attended the event virtually, would like to thank everyone who supported the event.

The Friends of Jed Mason Benefit Gig with Soul Intention - Credit: Submitted

The support Jed has received since his diagnosis has been amazing but he still has a little way to go to get to his revised target. If you would like to support Jed, you can do so via this link https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jed-mason

If you are organising a fundraiser for Jed, the organisers have a couple of “Friends of Jed” T-shirts, lots of ready-made orange bows and some large orange buckets to 'recycle'. Contact Terry on 07980 420754 for further information.