Nathan Addicott was part of a gang of three men from Somerset who broke into Great Torrington rugby club and North Molton Sports Centre on the same night.

They broke open the metal shutters on the bars at both clubs and ripped the tills out of the wall before escaping in a BMW with false number plates.

Police arrested two of them after spotting the car, with a different set of stolen plates, in South Molton exactly a week later.

Addicott and fellow burglar Kieran Mitchell had masks, gloves and tools which they had used in the two raids.

They had also left a trial of forensic clues including footprints which they trailed across the floor after knocking over and breaking bottles of red wine during one break-in.

Addicott, aged 29, of Etsome Terrace, Somerton, and formerly of Risemoor Road, Bridgwater, admitted two counts of burglary, theft of two sets of number plates and going equipped for theft.

He was jailed for a year and ten months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court. Mitchell, aged 33, of Henlade, near Taunton, will be sentenced later.

The judge told him: “There was a significant degree of planning. You were equipped with burglary implements, gloves, torch, and face coverings. It was a burglary kit.”

Christine Hart, prosecuting, said Great Torrington RFC and North Molton Sports Centre are both community run clubs which suffered loss and damage running into thousands of pounds.

Both were broken into between 3am and 4am on Sunday, March 11 last year. Windows, doors and security grilles were smashed and a failed attempt made to open a safe in the cellar at North Molton.

Tills worth £1,500 were taken from each club along with the cash floats inside them and charity collection boxes from the bars. The damage at North Molton alone was around £3,000.

Addicott was arrested a week later after returning to Devon, where he stole a number plate to put on Mitchell’s silver BMW. He was in his Ford Ranger with the tools used in the earlier raids.

Michael Brown, defending, said Addicott has been recalled to prison to complete an earlier sentence and has been making efforts to improve himself while in custody.

He has worked in construction in the past and is taking an Open University course in quantity surveying. He is also completing a charity rowing event in prison to try to repay the organisations he stole from.