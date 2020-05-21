Craig McIntyre used a metal trolley jack during a 45-minute series of at least ten attacks in which he kept returning to the prone body of his victim to inflict more damage.

The entire incident on Bideford Quay was caught on CCTV and showed McIntyre breaking the victim’s ankle and ribs by deliberately stamping on them.

The victim was left with deep cuts to his face which needed reconstructive surgery, a serious injury to his left eye, a broken ankle and two cracked ribs.

The attack appeared to be motiveless although McIntyre told police he suffers from psychosis and had not been taking his medication. He said he was fed up with the victim asking him to go to the shops for him.

McIntyre, aged 41, of Eastdown Park, Hartland, admitted causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for 18 months by Judge Timothy Rose at Exeter Crown Court.

He told him: “I have seen the CCTV and it looked as if this went on forever. You left and returned on about ten to twelve occasions. It all lasted 45 minutes.

“It comprised 30 separate blows. You had every opportunity to walk away and stop but kept going back and striking further blows. That is a particularly aggravating feature.

“It is plain that you deliberately caused a great deal more harm than necessary, although there was no good reason for the attack.

“You wantonly went back to cause more and more harm when he could not resist because of the damage you had already inflicted with the metal jack.

“You stamped on him repeatedly. You kicked him, punched him and used a bottle on him. You inflicted terrible injuries. You are charged with causing actual bodily harm but the charge could have been at a considerably higher level.

“He suffered lacerations to his face or head. There was a very severe injury to his left eye, a broken ankle and two broken ribs. There are effects both physical and psychological which are ongoing.

“There has to be an immediate sentence to reflect the appallingly violent nature of this incident.”

Grace Gwynne, prosecuting, said McIntyre and the victim were seen on CCTV talking amicably about six hours before the attack on March 18 this year.

Police were called to the Quay at 10.37pm and found the victim seriously injured near the Lundy Island office. He had deep cuts and swelling to the face and injuries to his body and legs.

The CCTV showed McIntyre using a trolley jack during the repeated attacks. He refused to watch all the footage when he was arrested and interviewed, saying he did not recognise himself and saying it was ‘f*****g freaky’.

Barry White, defending, said McIntyre is remorseful and has written a letter saying how shocked he is at his actions.

He is keen to work with the drug agency Together and probation when he is released.