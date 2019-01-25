Affinity Devon's new Jaeger store opens on January 31, 2019. Picture: Sarah Howells Affinity Devon's new Jaeger store opens on January 31, 2019. Picture: Sarah Howells

Crew Clothing will open its doors at the centre (formerly Atlantic Village) next month, while fellow clothing company Jaeger will open its doors on Thursday, January 31.

Both will be outlet stores offering clothing at up for 50 per cent discount.

The Crew Clothing store will be located between The Works and The Gift Company.

The Jaeger outlet store can be found between Roman and Klass, opposite Poundland.

The new Crew Clothing store at Affinity Devon in Bideford is set to open in February. Picture: Sarah Howells The new Crew Clothing store at Affinity Devon in Bideford is set to open in February. Picture: Sarah Howells

The two new shops are a welcome addition following the closure of the M&S Outlet this month.

Jean Sharples, centre manager at Affinity Devon said: “We are very excited to have Jaeger and Crew Clothing join the centre, adding to our already established retail-mix. “The two new store openings kick off a year of highly-anticipated developments at Affinity Devon, which we can’t wait to announce in the coming months.

“We love to support British brands and know that our loyal customers will appreciate the classic British style that Crew Clothing and Jaeger offer at discount prices.

“Both stores will stock men’s and women’s clothing and are coming at a great time as we start another exciting year at Affinity Devon.”