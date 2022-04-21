Jack Littlejohns puts signed England shirt up for auction

A young man from North Devon has received a once in a lifetime football shirt from the England national football team.

Award winning disability football coach Jack Littlejohns, 29, received the signed shirt on Wednesday, April 20, and it features signatures from players such as Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mason Mount and the England manager Gareth Southgate himself.

Jack and his sister Annie Littlejohns are planning to auction the shirt to help raise money for the Children’s Hospice alongside their 15,000 feet tandem sky dive taking place on Saturday 18th June at the airdrome in Honiton.

They also held a successful raffle draw event at The Cavalier Pub in Great Torrington on Easter Sunday and Jack feels it was a complete success, he said: “The night as a whole was fantastic! We had over 80 prizes on the night such as tickets to Exeter City, £30 gift voucher from the Braddick’s, £50 cash prize from Saunton Sands Hotel and many delicious treats such as fruit hampers from Xanadu and John Patts respectively, Fat boy fudge who have just recently opened their own shop had donated a £15 gift voucher as well as many other local businesses who had gone over and above to help such an amazing charity is phenomenal.

“My sister Annie, her wife Pippa and the owners of The Cavalier Inn - Josh Johnson, Yvonne Hooper and Gabriel have been superb in letting us use the pub for the draw.”

The signed England shirt is now on for auction and so far, Jack and Annie have had a starting bid of £100 and are looking for anyone that wishes to make a bid for ‘the shirt of a lifetime’.

If you would like to bid get in contact by calling Jack on 07940114419 or via email on jacklj777@yahoo.com