Almost 40 people attended the event at Barnstaple Football Club.

It was organised by Marc Anton and Dave Cartwright, who were engineering apprentices at the manufacturer (now known as SEA) in the late 1970s, had been mooting the idea of a reunion for several years.

J & S Marine made a number of military products which included sonar systems, torpedo launchers and a range of other naval equipment.

It was a major employer at Pottington since 1969 and was bought out for £12million in 2014 by Cohort Plc as part of its subsidiary company SEA.

Marc said the reunion evening had seen people share many stories and memories of happy years working there.

He added: "The evening was a great success and, with many local factories having closed over the years, it's good to see that this one is still going strong."