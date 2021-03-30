Ivy's walk for Esme in Manning's Pit raises more than £3,000

Published: 9:00 AM March 30, 2021

The Friends of Manning's Pit organised a socially distanced walk on Sunday, March 21, to celebrate the Spring Equinox.

Supporters of all ages were out in force, but the star of the walk was a little girl called Ivy who isn't yet two years old.

Ivy lives in Westward Ho and she has been walking a mile a day for the last six weeks (sometimes carried on her mother's back but mostly under her own steam).

Ivy has raised well over £3,000 for another little girl of the same age called Esme, who lives in South Molton and has been going through chemotherapy.

“We wanted Ivy's final walk for Esme to be special so what better place to choose than Manning's Pit,” said Ivy's Mum, Ellie.

“We hope one day soon Esme and her family will be able to join us for a walk round Manning's Pit.”

The Friends of Manning's Pit, who were set up to protect the fields, were especially delighted to see Ivy and her family taking part in the walk, with their pug Monty.

If anyone wants to donate to help Esme, they can still do so on Go Fund Me at this link: https://gofund.me/6582cceb.

To mark the Equinox, there were walkers in the fields from the damp and dark moment of sunrise, through the warm and sunny middle of the day when Ivy took part, and on until the chilly moment when the sun finally set over Bideford Bay in the distance.

A good day was had by all who took part, however young or old, and fingers remain crossed for a good outcome as negotiations with the present owners of Manning's Pit continue.

The Friends of Manning’s Pit’s website explains the group’s aims for the site: “We want to purchase Manning's Pit for the benefit of the wildlife and the local people, including Pilton and Bradiford residents and the wider community of all those who love the Manning's Pit fields.

“We plan to keep Manning's Pit as it is - a part of our rural heritage - combining public access with protection for the landscape and the wildlife.”