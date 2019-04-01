The Gazette understands a referendum on staying in the UK or becoming a completely new country called Lundeney could take place by the end of the year.

One proposal being put forward is for the erection of a hard border at Junction 27 of the M5, with further checkpoints at the border with Cornwall and as-yet undecided locations near Chulmleigh and Winkleigh.

Lundeney nationals would receive new green and black passports, but would require visas for trips into the UK.

One council source said: “Enough is enough. We’re going to put it to the people because quite frankly this political Hokey-Kokey with Brexit is getting incredibly tiresome.

“As a new country, Lundeney can truly prosper. We have incredible beaches and can become one of the go-to European holiday destinations without the drain of the UK Government leaches.

“We pay all this money in income tax to the UK Government and what do we get in return?”

If passed, Torridge and North Devon’s councillors would become members of the new Lundeney parliament, which would be housed at Barnstaple’s long-empty civic centre.

However it is understood different factions have from formed in the NoDTtltUKoGB campaign, with some NoDTtltUKoGBers arguing that negotiations are needed first with Cornish representatives.

Other hard NoDTtltUKoGBers argue for a clean break.

A Torridge to exit Lundeney (TorEL) group has already formed, proclaiming an intention to free the people of the Bideford area from the shackles of Barnstaple rule.