Individuals, groups and businesses who may wish to be involved in the new development on Boutport Street, Barnstaple are being invited to register an expression of interest by North Devon Council.

The council has purchased 36 and 37 Boutport Street and as part of their ‘Market Quarter’ project are refurbishing it for community and business use. 36 Boutport Street will become a cultural hub for North Devon, while 37 will be a new build incorporating housing and employment units around a central arcade walk-way from the Queen Street car park to the town centre.

North Devon Council's Lead Member for Economic Development and Regeneration, Councillor Malcolm Prowse said: "Through the refurbishment of 36 Boutport Street we are hoping to create a vibrant, enterprising, evolving space to support cultural uses in the centre of Barnstaple. We would like to hear from those who are interested in using this exciting new development and sharing their ideas on how they would like to operate within it. Culture means different things to different people so we don't have set ideas on how this space will ultimately be used. Please come forward and register your interest online."

Number 36 will be completely refurbished with the occupancy of the spaces managed by the council. It is anticipated the occupation of the building will be from summer 2024.

The accommodation could provide:

36 Boutport Street: A ground floor, open plan space which the council hopes will operate as an art and culture café bar. This would be let on flexible lease terms and parties interested in running this space as a catering venue are asked to provide their ideas

36 Boutport Street: The upper floors will provide fluid work spaces for the creative industries sectors, including arts, culture and digital, amongst others. This space will include co-worker spaces, workshop space and meeting spaces. Flexible leasing terms would be arranged with tenants or on a cooperative basis with a single organisation

37 Boutport Street: The construction of 11 individual ground floor workshop units either side of a central arcade, leading from Queen Street/Bear Street car park towards the town centre

Through their investment in the building, the council will be ensuring a weatherproofed, refurbished and renovated venue that can be fitted out by the tenants to their brief. The council says it would expect to fund some of the basic fit-out with their funds, but some more bespoke requirements may have to be part-funded by tenants.

Those who would like to register an interest can do so through the Expression of Interest form on the barnstaple.co.uk website.

More information about the Market Quarter projects is available on the barnstaple.co.uk website and on the North Devon Council website.