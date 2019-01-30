Crews from Barnstaple and Braunton were sent to Gloster Road at 12.16am today (January 30) following reports of a garage on fire below a domestic property.

On scene, the officer in charge confirmed an armchair was on fire within the garage and extinguished the flames with the use of a hose real jet, thermal imaging camera and two pieces of breathing apparatus.

A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesman said: “The garage was 10 per cent damaged by smoke and heat and the armchair was 100 per cent damaged by fire. Crews made the area safe, the cause of this fire is still being investigated.”