Devon County Council (DCC) said local concern has led to it running an investigation into the emerging high-speed mobile internet.

It said it has no plans to make use of 5G in its ICT and is not involved with planning applications for mobile infrastructure.

An online questionnaire is now available inviting members of the public to give their views, it also asks what evidence and information the council should consider in reviewing the technology.

Camilla de Bernhardt Lane, DCC's head of scrutiny, said: "We want to hear from as many people as possible across Devon regarding 5G technology.

"The information shared will be used in our Councillor-led spotlight review. While scrutiny can only make recommendations, this work is planned to help to inform council policy on 5G technology.

"This is your opportunity to let our review know your thoughts and what you feel Devon County Council might do to address any concerns you have."

Feedback must be submitted by Monday, December 9 and those who fill in the questionnaire will have the opportunity to take part in a discussion with the scrutiny group at a later date.