Selladoor Worldwide has launched a new digital ordering app called DIVA (Deliver in Venue App) which means audiences can select their drinks and snacks before the show and cut down on interval refreshment queues.

Available from the App Store and Google Play, the app can be used to pre-order goodies at the Queen's Theatre in Barnstaple and the Landmark Theatre in Ilfracombe.

Future developments will also see collection from designated bar points and table service during dining events.

Anna Marie Lambert, director of hospitality at Selladoor Venues, said: "We're excited about the launching of our pre-show ordering app. Rather than our loyal audiences having to download separate apps, per venue, this will allow them to manage their interval experiences in one place."

Nick Hucker the CEO of Preoday, which powers the app, added: "Preoday's platform has been having a positive impact for theatre-goers across Britain and we are proud to now extend that effect to audiences attending shows and events at all Selladoor venues."