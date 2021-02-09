Instow residents urged to pool broadband vouchers

Published: 10:00 AM February 9, 2021

Openreach is asking Instow residents to get behind a bid to bring ultrafast, ultra-reliable full fibre broadband to the coastal village.

The company is urging local residents and businesses to consider pooling Gigabit broadband vouchers available from the UK Government to help build a new, gigabit-capable network, where fibreoptic cables are run directly from the exchange all the way to each property.

Residents who do not already have access to a 100 mbps broadband service can check if they qualify and pledge their voucher on the Connect My Community website.

Utilising the vouchers enables Openreach to work with the local community to build a customised, co-funded network and bring full fibre broadband to areas not included in any existing private or publicly subsidised upgrade schemes.

To claim vouchers which contribute towards the cost of building the new network, residents and businesses are asked to commit to ordering a Full Fibre service from a provider of their choice for at least 12 months once the new network is available.

Eligible residents qualify for up to £1,500 for rural homes and up to £3,500 for small and medium-sized businesses under the UK Government’s Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme.

Local MP, Selaine Saxby backed the initiative, saying: “Now, more than ever, coastal communities need fantastic connectivity to fully interact with the world. Full fibre technology will make a massive difference to local homes and businesses and I urge residents to consider pledging their Gigabit broadband vouchers for the common good and help us to make sure that nobody’s left behind.”

You may also want to watch:

Connie Dixon, Openreach’s Partnership Director for the South West, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for the community of Instow to bring Full Fibre infrastructure to its village.

“Everyone who pledges a voucher will be doing their bit to help make Instow one of the best-connected places in the South West. Pledging couldn’t be simpler, but we need residents to act quickly – as the scheme closes in March this year.”

Full fibre technology provides more reliable, resilient and future-proof connectivity (meaning fewer faults); more predictable, consistent speeds and enough capacity to easily meet growing data demands.