Instow girls run for 24 hours for Over and Above

Published: 11:00 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM February 4, 2021

Instow teenagers Poppy and Lulu Goaman on their 24 hour run for Over & Above, joined by godmother Lizzie Kivell whose recent cancer diagnosis inspired them to raise money - Credit: Over & Above

Two teenaged sisters from Instow have raised more than £8,000 after completing an epic running challenge around their village.

Lulu and Poppy Goaman, aged 14 and 16, ran a mile on the hour for a full 24 hours on behalf of the hospital charity Over and Above.

The girls wanted to show support for Poppy’s godmother, Lizzie Kivell, who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and has just begun her treatment at North Devon District Hospital.

The money raised is for the Cancer and Wellbeing Fern Centre which supports hundreds of cancer patients throughout North Devon.

Instow teenagers Poppy and Lulu Goaman raised more than £8,000 by running every hour on the hour - Credit: Over & Above

They said: "We chose this charity because my godmother Lizzie has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer and we would like to do whatever we can to raise funds for this local charity which helps support so many hundreds of families.

“Thank you so much for everyone's support this weekend, we couldn't have done it without you, and for everyone's kindness and huge generosity. I’m sure everyone who knows her, will join us by sending all our love to Lizzie as she starts her treatment.”

The state-of-the-art Fern Centre is there to support people and families affected by cancer, allowing the hospital to support patients from diagnosis to after care.

It offers complementary therapies, Reiki and reflexology, counselling, support groups, wig fitting and nutritional advice, all under one roof in a relaxing non-clinical environment.

There are also three accommodation rooms which are available to relatives of patients throughout the hospital, so they can stay close by to their loved ones when they need it the most.

Josh Allan from Over and Above said: “Poppy and Lulu are a real credit to their school, family and local community.

“We’re so grateful for their support and the incredible amount of work they put in to complete the challenge and raise such a fabulous amount of money.

“Whilst only opened during lockdown last year, the Fern Centre is already making a huge difference to patients and families going through a cancer journey. Thank you both for making a difference.”

If you would like to support the girls then you can donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PopsandLulusrun

To find other ways to support Over and Above please visit www.overandabove.org.uk or call the fundraising team on 01271 311772 or email ndht.charity@nhs.net.