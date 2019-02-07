Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed the man had been formally identified as Gary Shepherd-Mason, a man from Wales who had been missing for more than three months.

Mr Shepherd-Mason had last been seen leaving his home in Camarthen on November 15 last year, and had not been in touch with friends or family since.

A statement from police said his family had been updated and are being supported by trained family liaison officers.

Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent Gary Mills said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of Gary Shepherd-Mason.

“Since reported missing extensive searches were carried out and appeals made to try to find him.

“On behalf of Dyfed-Powys Police I pass my deepest sympathy to his family.”

Police were called to Instow by the Coastguard at 2.20pm on January 17 after the body was discovered by dog walkers.