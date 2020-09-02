The D class Deborah Brown II was launched just before 5pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 1) to help two adults in an inflatable kayak struggling against the tide off Rillage Point near Ilfracombe.

Their vessel appeared to be slightly deflated and it was decided to take the pair and their kayak on board and return them to Combe Martin.

RNLI volunteer helm Ben Bengey said conditions were deceptive, with a strong tide two hours before high spring tides, although the sea was calm. He urged people to check the tides before setting out.

The crew were called out to a small fishing boat with engine failure just after 9pm.

They had drifted from Widmouth Head to around 500 metres off Ilfracombe in the strong tide and the lifeboat towed the vessel back to Ilfracombe harbour.

Helm Stuart Carpenter said: “The fishing boat crew were experienced sailors, and the boat was well maintained. It was unlucky that both the main and auxiliary engines failed.

“It was fortunate the crew were able to contact the coastguard or they may not have been seen drifting in the dark. If you are heading out onto the water, we would always recommend that you carry a means of calling for help.”