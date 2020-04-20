The inshore lifeboat was launched at 4.05pm on Sunday (April 18) after a man had been seen stranded by the rising tide on rocks near Ilfracombe harbour.

The man had walked from the pier to the rocks when he was taken by surprise at the speed of the tide and was unable to return to shore.

The volunteer crew launched the Deborah Brown II and, once there, were able to give the man a lifejacket before taking him aboard the lifeboat and returning him to shore, where he was met by members of the Coastguard.

Leigh Hanks, RNLI helm for Ilfracombe RNLI lifeboat, said: “We would always recommend that people consult a tide timetable and be aware of the tides when walking around this part of the coast as it is easy for people to be caught out.

“Whilst the RNLI are always ready to assist people in need and to help save lives at sea, we would ask people be especially careful in the current circumstances to avoid needing to call for help from the RNLI or other emergency services wherever possible.”