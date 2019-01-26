Ilfracombe Town Council organised a trial youth council last year and one of the projects, relating to reduction of single-use plastic, was adopted.

Three youth council members produced four short films where they interviewed businesses on the High Street to see what actions they were taking to reduce their use of plastic. Toby Smith and Ryan Hewitt presented the films to Ilfracombe Town Council, where they were well-received and impressed the senior council.

This year Councillor Netti Pearson has approached Ilfracombe Academy and Junior School to help select a new youth council of Year 6 to Year 9 pupils.

There are now 14 youth councillors and they meet two Mondays a month at the Ilfracombe Centre, with Sean O’Callaghan as chairman (or youth mayor), and Austin Armstrong as vice chairman (deputy mayor).

Cllr Pearson said: “They are brimming with ideas and will have opportunities to learn about democracy, how to debate – and listen to other points of view, and provide a local youth voice and point of view.

“It is time for our young people to have a real say in the future of their community.”