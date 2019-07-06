On Tuesday (July 2), 120 children were presented with their certificates after successfully completing a four week junior park rangers course, which covered topics such as orienteering, tree identification, mini beasts and pond dipping.

The course, organised by North Devon Council's parks team, is so successful that it has been running for the past 14 years.

The course aims to raise awareness about the importance of parks and how they are looked after.

As well as learning practical skills, the children were taught about wildlife, biodiversity and the natural environment.

Council leader David Worden said: "The idea behind this scheme is to raise young people's awareness of the importance of parks and why we need to protect them for future generations. So it's reassuring to know that we have another group of youngsters who will be looking after them."

Local ward member, Councillor Geoff Fowler, added: "Giving out certificates to our park rangers is always a pleasure and this year's event was no exception.

"What is learnt from these annual short courses will hold the youngsters in good stead for many years to come."

Local ward member, Councillor Netti Person, said: "This scheme is a great way of getting the children engaged in outdoor learning activities from pond-dipping to orienteering and in understanding what the park has to offer. It is an excellent resource on their doorstep thanks to the efforts of the parks team."

If you would like to get involved as a volunteer at Bicclescombe Park, there is a very active group on Facebook - contact the council's Parks team on 01271 388308 for more information.