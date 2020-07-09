Emma Ferguson and her partner Michael Carey and were allegedly caught with half a kilogram of cocaine and around £30,000 cash when their homes were raided in May.

They appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from prison alongside alleged courier Jordan Lowe, who was arrested after driving to North Devon from Birmingham on May 26.

Ferguson, aged 32, of Oxford Grove, Ilfracombe, denied possession of 500 grams of cocaine powder with intent to supply and possession of cash as criminal property.

Lowe, aged 33, of Greenacre, Birmingham, denied supplying 500 grams of cocaine to Michael Carey on May 26, and two counts of possession of criminal property.

Carey, aged 22, of Queens Avenue, Ilfracombe, was not arraigned but indicated he would admit his involvement.

Judge David Evans adjourned the case for a trial at Exeter Crown Court later this year and remanded all the defendants in custody.

Richard Crabb, for Ferguson, said she was a drug user but was not involved with supply or the handling of criminal cash.

Alphege Bell, for Lowe, said he was in Devon on a sightseeing trip and was not involved with drug supply.