The proposed changes to the rooftop dome at The Admiral Collingwood in Ilfracombe submitted by JD Wetherspoon. Picture: JD Wetherspoon The proposed changes to the rooftop dome at The Admiral Collingwood in Ilfracombe submitted by JD Wetherspoon. Picture: JD Wetherspoon

The scheme for The Admiral Collingwood on the seafront, submitted to North Devon Council, would create a covered seating area and ‘focal point’ on the roof top garden.

JD Wetherspoon has lodged plans to remove the glazing at the lower section of the existing dome and install a built-up floor.

The dome will have banquette seating and a central sculpture, allowing visitors to appreciate the ‘exceptional view’ from a covered area, the statement with the planning application says.

The lower glazing of the dome would be removed to provide pub-goers with shelter on the roof garden.

The site was formerly occupied by The Collingwood Hotel, which was demolished to make way for the new building.

It was named after Admiral, Lord Collingwood, Nelson’s second-in-command at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

North Devon Council planners will determine the fate of the application at a later date.