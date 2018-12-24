How the new Ilfracombe watersports centre will look. Picture: NDC How the new Ilfracombe watersports centre will look. Picture: NDC

North Devon Council is holding an information day for potential contractors at its main office at Brynsworthy Environment Centre on Friday, January 11, 2019 from 2pm to 6pm.

The council’s economic development team will be explaining the project in more detail, with the architect and quantity surveyor on hand to answer questions about the design.

Contractors interested in this build can drop in or book a time slot at the event.

Ilfracombe Watersports Centre will be a state-of-the-art marine leisure hub at Larkstone Cove, boasting community facilities for local watersports clubs with storage for boats, a slipway providing safe and easy access to the water along with a commercial café with stunning views of the harbour.

The project is being funded by the Big Lottery Coastal Communities Fund.

Councillor Pat Barker, said: “Our watersports centre will be a really exciting project to be involved with and we hope there will be lots of interest from local contractors. Come along to our information event for more information.”

To book a time slot at the contractor information event contact Jo Barnard on 01271 388383 or email jo.barnard@northdevon.gov.uk, or if you can’t commit to a time, just drop in.