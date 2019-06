The opening day of Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration 2019. Picture: Tim Lamerton The opening day of Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration 2019. Picture: Tim Lamerton

Blending traditional Victoriana with the gothic fantasy of steampunk and pirates too, the opening made its way around the town before joining Queen Victoria for a picnic.

Organiser Sandra Davies said: "The opening parade was a great success with lots of new supporters, a splendid mix of Victorians, steampunks and pirates - a fabulous display of imagination and colour.

"Let's keep the momentum going through the whole Victorian and steampunk event."

The festivities continue with a host of events up to June 23, from scheduled shows to pop-up entertainment and ghost walks.

Scenes from the opening weekend of Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography Scenes from the opening weekend of Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography

Tomorrow (Tuesday, June 18) see if you can spot entertainer The Last Airship as he makes his way around the town, or check out the Teapot Racing at the Landmark Pavilion at 4.30pm.

On Wednesday (June 19) the Mayor's Tea Party is hosted at the Pavilion at 3pm, plus there is a food festival outside the Landmark along with music and merriment from 6pm. A Masked Ball is being held at the Devon Bay Hotel at 7.30pm.

The Suffragettes march through the High Street at 11am on Thursday, plus there is a Pearlies Parade at 6pm with Pearlie Kings and Queens entertaining at the Pier Inn at 7pm.

The Glorious Music Hall is on at the Space on Thursday and Friday, plus there is a Time travellers Ball at 7.30pm.

Scenes from the opening weekend of Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography Scenes from the opening weekend of Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration. Picture: Wytchwynd Photography

A range of events through the day on Saturday culminates with a children's Candlelit Parade at 9.30pm and a Grand Firework Display at 10pm.

There is much more to enjoy on Sunday, with a final Grand Parade at 3pm.

Plus, winners of the Art Competition sponsored by the Tubby Foundation will be displayed in art galleries around the town.

For the full programme and much more information, visit www.ilfracombevictorianandsteampunkcelebration.com .

