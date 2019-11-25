Members of the Ilfracombe branch of the Royal British Legion had a presence at the store in the run up to Remembrance Sunday and collected £4,986.89 - double what was raised last year.

Chairman Greg Whitworth said they expected to raise as much again thanks to great support from the other shops and businesses around the town to take the total to £10,000 once all monies had been paid in.

Mr Whitworth said: "From the Ilfracombe Tesco store the response was absolutely brilliant and staff have been great.

"I can confidently say we have taken double what we took last year - people have just chucked in 20 pound notes, tenners, it seems to have got better and better year on year and we have even had incidents where kids have saved their dinner money up."

Sue Whitworth at the store said they could not have done it without the support of Tesco, the staff and customers.