Taylor Phelps, aged 21, has just achieved a distinction for her Hospitality Supervisor (Level 3) apprenticeship, specialising in food and beverage.

It continues a tradition of success at the family-run eatery in Fore Street, which also won 2019 and 2020 Good Food Awards.

It is a triumph for Taylor, her employers Dawn Mullen and Clive Chilcott, and end-point apprenticeship assessment provider, Professional Assessment Ltd (PAL).

Dawn said: “Taylor did most of it on her own. If she needed us, we were here, but she is quite a determined young lady, wanting to achieve this by herself.

“She has been rewarded for the high amount she did, plus she has worked for it. She has been through all these end-point assessment methods.”

Taylor has worked in the local hospitality sector from a young age, but her job at the tapas bar was the first chance for a formal qualification. She said: “I was very grateful because I could tell Dawn and Clive trusted me. They brought up the idea of apprenticeships and I thought why not?

“I might know a few things now but in the end I am going to learn a whole lot more. It is going to help me progress in my career. It can give me the confidence to help other people. Having the paper qualification to back up my knowledge and skills will make all the difference.”

PAL managing director Linda Martin said: “Apprentices need to demonstrate a very high level of knowledge, skills and behaviours to achieve a distinction. The End-Point Assessment (EPA) result proves that Taylor has grasped the opportunity to showcase her talents, and demonstrate her quality to her current and potential future employers.

“She has been robustly and rigorously tested by Lorraine Pope, one of our highly experienced, independent team of end-point assessors. We are objective and impartial without ever being adversarial.

“Our end-point assessors are like ‘the driving-test examiner’, but with a difference. We go out of our way to understand the apprentice’s needs and requirements fully, whilst meeting the requirements of the assessment plan.”