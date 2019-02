It aims to share fun and friendship while raising funds for good causes.

On February 15 Tangle held its debut event at Ilfracombe Golf Club. The Gatsby-themed ball was a great success.

Tangle ladies are extremely grateful to all those who attended.

A proportion of the funds will be donated locally, to the family of a five-year-old girl who has kidney cancer.

Donations are still coming in and if you would like to contribute see details on the Tangle Valentines Charity Ball page on Facebook.