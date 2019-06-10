Greg Chapman of The Last Airship will be performing his comedy show called Into The Wilderness at the Landmark Theatre for Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration. Greg Chapman of The Last Airship will be performing his comedy show called Into The Wilderness at the Landmark Theatre for Ilfracombe Victorian & Steampunk Celebration.

The festivities start on Saturday, June 15 and run until Sunday June 23.

Popular debuts from last year such as the Time Travellers Ball and Victorian Paranormal Evenings will be returning this year.

Every second week of June since 1987 in Ilfracombe has played host to Victorian celebrations.

However, with steampunk's rise to mainstream prominence in 2012 after the steampunk based opening to the British Olympics, the two genres have merged together to create the Ilfracombe Steampunk and Victorian Celebration.

Violet Hue will host an adult humour night on Sunday, June 16 as part of Ilfracombe Steampunk and Victorian Celebration.

It begins at 10am on Saturday with stalls running along the Runnymede Gardens on the seafront selling foods, crafts and much more, plus bouncy castle at the Landmark.

There is a big parade from the pier at 2pm with Victorian and steampunk characters.

Plus there is a ghost walk with Susan Pengelly at 7pm, starting at Wildersmouth.

Teapot racing is the new white-knuckle sport introduced for this year - find out how you can get involved in your event programme.

Violet Hue will host an adult humour night starting at 9pm and running until 11pm on Sunday, June 16.

Kiss Like Ether will also be performing at 7.30pm on Thursday, June 20. The band describe themselves as 'a melting pot of gothic, rock, steampunk, dieselpunk, dance, pop, industrial and soundtrack'.

Greg Chapman of The Last Airship will host a comedy show called Into The Wilderness at the Landmark Theatre at 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 19

Other major events include the Masked Ball at 9.30pm on Wednesday, June 19, the Teapot Racing Finales at 3pm on Thursday, June 20, the Grand Firework Display at 10pm on Saturday, June 22

The weekend events will be mostly family orientated in an effort to accommodate children still being at school.

Vice chairman Jedda Booth explained: "Unfortunately, the children are still at school during the week. The local children should be able to get involved."

Steampunk is a historical sci-fi genre focusing on introducing modern technology to Victorian philosophy

Visitors are welcome to dress in Victorian clothing or simply admire from the sidelines.

Pick up your programme at venues around the town, visit the Ilfracombe Steampunk Day Facebook page or go to www.ilfracombevictorianandsteampunkcelebration.com .