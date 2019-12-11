It is believed the fire at the property in Burnside Road just before 7am on Tuesday, December 10 was started deliberately.

Police say they are investigating and treating it as arson with intent to endanger life.

The UPVC front door of the property was destroyed by the fire but no one was injured.

The fire service attended at 6.53am after a passer-by raised the alarm when they saw smoke and heard a smoke alarm sounding.

Fire engines from Ilfracombe, Woolacombe and Braunton attended.

On arrival, the incident commander confirmed that everyone was accounted for and fire fighters entered the property wearing breathing apparatus.

The fire involved the front door of the property and the contents in the hallway but was extinguished by 7.46am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting crime reference CR/110439/19.