The seal off Rapparee Cove in Ilfracombe with its mullet supper. Picture: Phil Longshaw The seal off Rapparee Cove in Ilfracombe with its mullet supper. Picture: Phil Longshaw

Phil Longshaw posted the images on Facebook groups A Place in North Devon and Gossip Around Ilfracombe after he spotted the seal off Rapparee Cove on Thursday, January 9.

It surfaced with a large mullet in its mouth for lunch, before proceeding to much its way through the fish, right down to the bone.

So far Phil's post on APIND had been shared 135 times and received 1,800 likes.

Going, going... the seal captured by photographer Phil Longshaw tucks into its fish lunch in Ilfracombe. Picture: Phil Longshaw Going, going... the seal captured by photographer Phil Longshaw tucks into its fish lunch in Ilfracombe. Picture: Phil Longshaw

