North Devon Council is inviting residents and businesses to have their say on a new master plan for the seafront area.

There will be a public consultation event at the landmark theatre on Thursday and Friday, January 30 and 31.

The council and the Ilfracombe Regeneration Board have been working to oversee the initiative as part of the 10 year Ilfracombe Strategic Plan.

The master plan was drawn up by consultants Node and is intended to enhance the seafront's natural beauty, draw tourists and local residents to the seafront area of the town.

The ideas include extending Ilfracombe Museum, either on its current site or the old Pavilion site.

It is suggested an outdoor amphitheatre or stage could be create either in Jubilee Gardens, on top of Capstone Hill or on the pavilion site.

The plan says there should be better accessibility and connections to the High Street and the harbour.

There should also be more seating, shelter, lighting, interpretation signs and dog bins are throughout the seafront area.

It said there should be more activities for all ages, including the possibility of play park options such as those at Paignton and Minehead.

The wilderness and natural aspects of Capstone Hill should be protected and a fitness and/or art trail could be incorporated in the area that also includes sculpture and work by local artists.

A six week online consultation starts on Monday, January 27 and people are also invited to attend the Landmark events on January 30-31.

It follows a consultation last year which saw a range of Ilfracombe community groups asked to help shape the master plan with their ideas.

NDC lead member for economic development and strategic planning policy, Councillor Malcolm Prowse, said: "We have lots of exciting ideas for how we would like Ilfracombe's seafront to be regenerated in order to improve the health and well-being of all those who live and work in the town - as well enhancing the enjoyment of the tourists who visit it.

"We now want to hear from our residents about what they'd like to see happening on the seafront, to make sure we have captured the views of those who matter most.

"I hope the people of Ilfracombe will help us by sharing their views, either by coming to our face to face event in Ilfracombe or taking part in the online consultation."

Officers from the council's regeneration team will be available to chat at the Landmark Theatre between 10am and 2pm on January 30-31.

Residents who are unable to attend the event can take part by completing an online survey at www.northdevon.gov.uk/Ilfracombe-consultation between January 27 and March 9.