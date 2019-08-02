More Birdman jumping mayhem. Picture: Tim Lamerton Photography More Birdman jumping mayhem. Picture: Tim Lamerton Photography

The South West's wackiest event will see ambitious aviators don costume and climb into their home made flying machines in an attempt to soar from the Pier - although gravity is usually the winner.

The event is free, with proceeds to local good causes and gates open at noon.

The Birdman contest is later in the afternoon, but there will be plenty of live music and activities to keep all entertained.

The band line-up includes Lionstar, Barefoot Bandit, Fear The Atlantic, Wayne Green, Jenna Witts, Charmaine Lilly, Ben Rosso, Alice Heyward and Jake & Asya.

Colourful costumes are the order of the day at Ilfracombe Birdman.

Plus there is a beer festival gin bar, trade village with more than 20 stalls, children's rides, bouncy castles, crafts, free circus workshops and much more.

More than 13,000 people attended last year and Tom Martin Jeffery of Ilfracombe Round Table says this year could be the biggest and best yet.

He said: "Birdman has grown into a huge event and it is now a whole day of fun for all the family, but best of all it's totally free!

"We do this to encourage as any people as possible to come along and enjoy the event. It certainly worked last year as the pier was flooded with people and that created a fantastic atmosphere."

Jumping fun returns with Ilfracombe Birdman this weekend.

For those wishing to enter Birdman with your own flying craft, entries must be submitted online at www.Birdman2019.eventbrite.co.uk.