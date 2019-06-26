The controversial car park has been a hot topic on social media since ANPR cameras were installed in 2015 by Premier Park Ltd, which runs it on behalf of Ilfracombe Town Council (ITC).

Many motorists complained they had been hit by fines after being unaware their entrance and exit had been recorded by the cameras.

The town council bought the former bus station in 2014 after taking out a loan and created a new car park.

The contract with Premier is nearly up and the council has approached NDC to request future enforcement is carried out by its officers in line with the other car parks in the town.

Maintaining the car park would remain the responsibility of ITC but any revenue from penalty charge notices would be kept by NDC.

The recommendation to agree to the request will be put to the NDC strategy and resources committee on Monday (July 1).