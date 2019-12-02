The crew were in attendance at Emmanuel Church in Ilfracombe for the wedding of Neil Daubney to his partner Izzy.

But as the church fell silent for prayers, the crew's pagers buzzed, forcing duty Coxswain Leigh Hanks and two other members to leave the ceremony.

A concerned member of the public made a 999 call to the Coastguard after spotting a paddleboarder thought to be in difficulties in rough sea conditions near Watermouth Cove.

The Ilfracombe RNLI inshore lifeboat (ILB) the Deborah Brown II headed out to sea to track down the paddleboarder.

The all-weather lifeboat The Barry and Peggy High Foundation was also requested to launch, but was held at the bottom of the slipway when the crew of the ILB reported the paddleboarder had just rounded the headland at Hillsborough and was safe and well.

The ILB stood by until the paddleboarder was safely in the outer harbour and then returned to the station where both lifeboats were recovered ready for the next service.

Coxswain Leigh Hanks said: "It was totally silent in the church when the pagers went off. Initially people thought that we had set this up as a joke on Neil, but we responded immediately just like on any other shout.

"Neil wasn't on duty - although we did offer him the chance to come with us!

"Myself and the other crew members were to have been part of the honour guard when the couple left the church. Unfortunately we could not be there but the others carried on without us.

"We wish Neil and Izzy all the very best for their future together."