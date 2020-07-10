The all-weather lifeboat, The Barry & Peggy High Foundation, returns to Ilfracombe. Picture: Nikki Bradshaw The all-weather lifeboat, The Barry & Peggy High Foundation, returns to Ilfracombe. Picture: Nikki Bradshaw

The all-weather lifeboat, The Barry and Peggy High Foundation, was launched shortly after 11.30am to reports of the man and dog in difficulty at the bottom of a 40-foot cliff at Bull Point.

The German Shepherd, named Marley, had gone over the cliff edge and into the water while trying to retrieve his stick which had tumbled from the edge.

His owner found a safe route down to his dog but was unable to get back up.

Two Coastguard rescue teams were called to the incident as well as the Newquay Coastguard helicopter.

The all-weather lifeboat was first to arrive on the scene, with the crew putting an inflatable boat in the water with a secure line.

Two crew members took the boat to shore where both casualty and dog were uninjured. They were brought to the all-weather lifeboat on the inflatable, with crew members swimming back to remain socially distant.

The lifeboat returned to station at 12.25pm.

Coxswain Carl Perrin said: “We would like to remind everyone to please keep their dogs on leads if they’re walking close to cliff edges and remember the best thing to do if your pet gets into trouble at the coast is don’t enter the water yourself, instead call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“We’re all very glad there was a positive outcome in this case.”

The casualty said: “I really can’t thank the RNLI enough for coming to help us.”