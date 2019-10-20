Ilfracombe RNLI all-weather lifeboat The Barry and Peggy High Foundation. Picture: Neil Perrin Ilfracombe RNLI all-weather lifeboat The Barry and Peggy High Foundation. Picture: Neil Perrin

The Ilfracombe fundraising branch is looking for a new chairman to help lead its money-raising activities.

The ideal person would live in or near Ilfracombe and be able to commit around one day a week to the role. Training and support will be provided.

They would need to be an excellent communicator, preferably have experience managing or co-ordinating people and be able to be flexible, with meetings often in the evenings.

Jo Bolton, chairman of the management group at Ilfracombe Lifeboat Station, said. "I've been a volunteer with Ilfracombe RNLI for a year now, so I have had a chance to work with the fund-raising team here.

"They are a great bunch of people; dedicated, hardworking, committed and always up for new ideas, as well as good for a laugh."

To find out more, please email lifeboats.jo@gmail.com .