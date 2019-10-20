The Ilfracombe fundraising branch is looking for a new chairman to help lead its money-raising activities. The ideal person would live in or near Ilfracombe and be able to commit around one day a week to the role. Training and support will be provided. They would need to be an excellent communicator, preferably have experience managing or co-ordinating people and be able to be flexible, with meetings often in the evenings. Jo Bolton, chairman of the management group at Ilfracombe Lifeboat Station, said. "I've been a volunteer with Ilfracombe RNLI for a year now, so I have had a chance to work with the fund-raising team here. "They are a great bunch of people; dedicated, hardworking, committed and always up for new ideas, as well as good for a laugh." To find out more, please email lifeboats.jo@gmail.com .