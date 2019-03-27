The station’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat Stormrider and inshore lifeboat Deborah Brown II were launched at 5.50pm on Monday evening (March 25) in force three winds and a small swell.

The wreckage, reported to be floating off Wringcliffe Bay, was a 15-feet-long bow section of a fibreglass boat. The section of the boat was mostly submerged, floating at the waterline and difficult to see from the water.

Lynmouth Coastguard provided assistance, and found the wreckage had drifted past Foreland point – two and a half miles away from where it was originally reported due to strong tides.

The section of boat was secured to Stormrider and towed in the strong tides for 90 minutes to Lynmouth harbour, where it was handed over to the coastguard.

The bow section of the boat recovered by Ilfracombe RNLI. Picture: Ilfracombe RNLI The bow section of the boat recovered by Ilfracombe RNLI. Picture: Ilfracombe RNLI

Andrew Bengey, volunteer coxswain for Ilfracombe RNLI, said: “The bow section of the boat was around 15 feet long with exposed metal work and could have posed a hazard to shipping if it had been hit at any speed.

“The wreckage was floating at the waterline and was extremely difficult to see from the water. The hazard has now been removed and is safely with the Lynmouth Coastguard.

“There may be other sections of the boat in the water and we would urge people to exercise caution and to report any hazards to the coastguard.”