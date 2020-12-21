Ilfracombe lifeboat on next episode of Saving Lives at Sea

Published: 3:31 PM December 21, 2020

The Ilfracombe RNLI all-weather lifeboat, which appears in the latest episode of Saving Lives at Sea on BBC Two on January 7. - Credit: RNLI/Neil Perrin

The Ilfracombe lifeboat volunteer crew will be back on national television in the new year as part of the BBC series Saving Lives at Sea.

Viewers will get to see Ilfracombe RNLI rescuing two people from a small yacht in rough seas eight miles offshore, after one of the crew received a head injury, alongside rescue stories from their colleagues around the British coastline.

The episode will air on Thursday, January 7 at 8pm on BBC Two and is broadcast again on Saturday, January 9 at 6pm.

RNLI volunteer Leigh Hanks, one of the lifeboat crew featured in the forthcoming episode, said: “It's great that we can showcase the lifesaving work of RNLI volunteers do in a TV programme like this. In recent months, the pandemic has presented us as lifesavers some added challenges, but we’ve continued to maintain a 24/7 search and rescue service.

“This year, due to Covid, fundraising events have been cancelled and we’ve seen a drop in our charitable income.

“Without the generous support and donations from the public, we wouldn’t be able to save lives at sea and it’s great to be able to share what we do with our supporters from the comfort of their own home. We need their support more than ever during these challenging times.”