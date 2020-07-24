Jack Bowman’s 33-foot sailing ketch Endless Love was on its way from Swansea to Lundy Island when the yacht failed.

A winch had jammed making the foresail unusable, and its engine had failed.

Ilfracombe RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat The Barry and Peggy High Foundation was launched to assist at 1.10pm after Mr Bowman issued a distress call.

It made the nine-mile journey to the distress call in 25 minutes in good sea conditions, and the crew was able to locate the vessel quickly, despite it drifting two miles away from its original position.

The lifeboat was able to tow the ketch back to Ilfracombe harbour, arriving back just after 4pm.

Mr Bowman thanked the crew for their efforts.

Coxswain Andrew Bengey said: “The rescue shows that even a well prepared, experienced sailor can sometimes get into difficulties, he did the right thing in raising the alarm.”