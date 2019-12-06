Ilfracombe Quay. Picture: Google Ilfracombe Quay. Picture: Google

North Devon Council (NDC) has submitted two applications for improvements to the sites.

The plans for the Quay will see the existing 1950s ticket kiosks removed to open up the entrance, which will be widened.

A new pedestrian crossing will be installed, as well as a new archway on the pier featuring the Quay's historic clock.

The new submission means an application submitted in February to remove the kiosks has been withdrawn.

An artist impression of how the revamped Ilfracombe Quay will look. Picture: Peregrine Mears Architects. An artist impression of how the revamped Ilfracombe Quay will look. Picture: Peregrine Mears Architects.

It is hoped the work will be completed in time for the 2020 holiday season.

The second application will see the Victoria Pleasure Grounds regenerated, with the Festival of Britain-style fins from the kiosks relocated to the pleasure grounds and used as a feature for two new kiosks.

NDC's head of resources, Jon Triggs, said: "We've listened to feedback from Historic England and local residents and believe that the new applications provide an opportunity to really help with the regeneration of the town whilst retaining as many of the original features as possible."

Paul Cooper, associate director at Peregrine Mears Architects, said: "These two projects are a celebration of several key parts of Ilfracombe's public realm and will hopefully enhance the experience of locals and visitors alike.

An artist impression of how the revamped Victoria Pleasure Gardens will look. Picture: Peregrine Mears Architects An artist impression of how the revamped Victoria Pleasure Gardens will look. Picture: Peregrine Mears Architects

"It has been an exciting opportunity to work with North Devon Council on this project, in particular the proposed quay archway, which provides a new home for the quay clock, and the new kiosks which secure a future for key features of the old toll booths and help regenerate this part of the Victoria Pleasure Grounds."

Ilfracombe harbour master Georgina Carlo-Paat added: "I'm delighted that this project is moving on to the next step. Work to improve facilities at the quay this year have already been completed with the installation of new, modern, fit for purpose ticket sales kiosks which replace the present function of the old booths.

"Ilfracombe Harbour is a fascinating place to visit for holiday makers and our local residents. I really think these works will make the area more accessible and encourage more people to enjoy what the town has to offer."