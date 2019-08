The sculpture is made from recycled plastic bottles and other litter collected by the pupils at litter picks on beaches in the town.

It was the culmination of a joint Year 6 and Year 3 project called Our Plastic Ocean, with teachers Ellie Cox and Caroline Nutting.

Year 6 pupils Olivia Boni, aged 10, said: "Our project represents the plastic that could end up in our ocean.

"As a team, we have worked together to highlight the problem of plastic pollution and to conserve our seas."

The school has been carrying out beach cleans in the spring and autumn for several years now.

Mrs Nutting said the children had chosen to work on the jellyfish sculpture during their lunch breaks, adding: "It was quite impressive that they wanted to do that.

"Our oceans are becoming more plastic and until we take action and look after our planet it's going to get worse."

The sculpture was officially unveiled by the deputy mayor, Kit Leck, alongside town crier Roy Goodwin and his wife Bea Goodwin.