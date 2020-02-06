An artist impression of how the revamped Victoria Pleasure Gardens will look. Picture: Peregrine Mears Architects An artist impression of how the revamped Victoria Pleasure Gardens will look. Picture: Peregrine Mears Architects

Two separate planning applications go before North Devon Council's planning committee on Wednesday, February 12, with both recommended for approval.

The council wants to remove two 1950s ticket kiosks from the entrance to the pier, which it owns and manages.

It says they are in a bad condition and would be replaced by an archway over entry way, which would include the quay's historic clock.

The road would be widened and a new pedestrian crossing placed at the entrance.

Ilfracombe Quay. Picture: Google Ilfracombe Quay. Picture: Google

The Festival of Britain-style fins from the old ticket kiosks would be relocated to the Victoria Pleasure Ground below Capstone and used as a design feature for two new multi-purpose kiosks.

This second application also proposes a new seating area for the kiosks, plus a seating area for the nearby bus stop opposite Wetherspoon.

Recommending approval, the report says: "The regeneration of the harbour entrance has been a priority for the council in order to encourage safe functioning of the harbour for pedestrians, vehicles and boats, with the entrance to the quay being a specific pinch point where conflict between the uses has historically occurred.

"Both the Heritage and conservation officer and Historic England offer support for the scheme, whilst acknowledging that there is harm in removal and relocation of the kiosks however this should be weighted in the balance against the clearly demonstrated public benefits of the scheme."

The planning committee meets at Barnstaple Rugby Club on February 12 at 10am.