Graffiti left on the Princess Avenue play park equipment in Ilfracombe. Graffiti left on the Princess Avenue play park equipment in Ilfracombe.

Laura Cooper-Tanveer posted on Facebook to say she had been ashamed her daughter Crystal, 12, had been involved with graffiti at the Princess Avenue Play Park.

After learning of the incident, the furious parent marched down to the park after school with a bag full of cleaning equipment and told the stunned youngsters present that they were not leaving until it had all been cleaned up.

After the initial shock, they all pitched in – many who had not been involved with the vandalism – and spent several hours cleaning the park.

Laura said she had heard that morning that Crystal had been part of the damage, as her name had been written on several pieces of play equipment.

She said: “I was absolutely fuming. I went to the shop, picked up a load of sponges and cleaning stuff and surprised all the children at the park.

“I said it was unacceptable behaviour and that no-one was leaving the park until it had been cleaned and if any parents had an issue they could come and speak to me.”

In fact she said only one parent arrived angry, but soon calmed down when the situation was explained to them.

She said: “Everyone that was in the park when I went all mucked in and helped, even the parents got involved and little toddlers as well.

“It was good to see and I think they have learned their lesson and won’t do anything like that again. It took a few hours and my daughter did not get home until gone 6.

“She was brought up better than that, I was so ashamed.”

The community spirit shown in the park also emerged when she posted on the Gossip Around Ilfracombe Facebook page and received almost 100 comments praising her actions.

She said: “I only posted because I felt bad for shouting at other peoples’ children, but the response I got was absolutely overwhelming – I thought I would get slated but I didn’t.

“I did not see one negative comment and I would not hesitate to do it again.”