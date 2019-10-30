Simon Tudor lost his temper when the victim, who he had only gone out with for a few weeks, ordered him out of her home in Ilfracombe.

They had already split up and she only allowed him back inside because he was due to repay money he owed. Instead, he turned up drunk, kicked over a lamp, and refused to leave.

He pounced on the woman as she sat on her sofa and attacked her dog which was sat next to her. He then went on to hold her down and strangled her to the point when she almost passed out.

She screamed so loudly that neighbours called the police and his assault carried on until officers hammered on the door. In that time he head-butted her and punched her repeatedly in the face.

The victim was left terrified and with two black eyes and massive bruising and swelling to her face, neck, and chest. The injuries were so bad she needed a hospital check up.

Tudor, who is aged 48 and resides in Oxford Grove, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was jailed for two years by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

The judge made a restraining order banning any form of contact with the victim after his release.

He told him: "Her victim personal statement made it clear that you left her not only in pain but so terrified of your possible return that she was scared to remain in her own home."

Holly Rust, prosecuting, said the attack happened on the evening of January 6, 2019, when the couple's short relationship had ended and he visited to repay some money he owed.

He arrived drunk on cider and was stumbling around. He refused to leave and she went to walk her dog, telling him she expected him to be gone when she returned.

He did not leave and instead stumbled around in his drunken state, knocking over furniture. He then attacked her and her dog as they sat on the sofa.

She tried to defend herself with a mug but it only made him more violent. He called her a bitch and said he was going to strangle and kill her.

Miss Rust said: "She thought he was going to kill her. Neighbours heard her terrified screaming and called the police. When they arrived, she begged for help and said 'he was about to kill me. I really thought he was going to kill me'."

Paul Grumbar, defending, said Tudor had problems with drink and drugs at the time and is now ashamed of his actions and keen to resume adult education while in prison.

He said Tudor stayed out of trouble for nine years when he was married and working in security and entertainment between 2005 and 2014 but he returned to heroin use after the relationship broke up.