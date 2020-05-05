The upturned boat hull that Ilfracombe RNLI were called out to investigate. Picture: Ben Bengey The upturned boat hull that Ilfracombe RNLI were called out to investigate. Picture: Ben Bengey

The lifeboat launched at 7am after Ilfracombe fisherman and fellow RNLI crew member Ben Bengey had alerted the coastguard.

The hull was originally spotted nine miles off Baggy Point but was eventually found some five miles east of Lundy South Lighthouse, and 17 miles from Ilfracombe.

It the 18 foot fibreglass hull was in very poor condition and there was no sign it had been taken to sea by any person.

The crew attempted to two it back to dispose of it but filled with water it was too awkward, yet was still buoyant enough not to sink. Eventually the decision was taken to leave it as it could not be recovered but was not a danger to shipping.

Ilfracombe RNLI volunteer coxswain Carl Perrin said: “The fisherman who called the coastguard did the right thing in raising the alarm.

“We are always happy to be called out when people believe that lives may be in danger as our principal concern is to make sure that people are safe. If anyone does see someone they believe may be in danger then they should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.”