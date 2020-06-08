A new side extension along with new external and internal modernisation is planned for the Wilder Road store, with the supermarket hoping to begin work ‘as soon as possible’ once planning permission is granted.

The scheme submitted to North Devon Council would see the new extension at the north of the existing supermarket built to comprise of a new bakery, with a new chiller space and a new roof.

A statement with the application said Lidl was seeking to upgrade the store in line with others, to include a dedicated bakery and freezer unit.

The car park will have minor realignments and 10 parking spaces will be lost to make way for the scheme.

The statement said the plans would ‘result in a contemporary appearance and enhanced visual identity whilst keeping the existing style but allowing for the Lidl brand update’.